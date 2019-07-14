Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Lowered Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested in 1,729 shares. Windsor Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 147 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,233 shares. 611 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Lc. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Co Of Virginia Va invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Lc invested in 1.66% or 1,505 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Management reported 34,460 shares stake. Central Retail Bank Tru invested in 1.67% or 4,186 shares. 11,045 were reported by Old National Bancorporation In. Alesco Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares. Private Na owns 4,636 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 105,077 shares to 126,275 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV) by 6,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Management Inc invested in 7,189 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dodge Cox stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Azimuth Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 408,196 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com holds 1.03 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited reported 3.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). City Holdings, West Virginia-based fund reported 65,291 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 136,827 shares. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.43% or 3.81M shares. 100 are held by Financial Advantage. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 1.13% or 49,736 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company has 50,237 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.