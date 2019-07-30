Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $3.56 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Has Increased by $16.70 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 982,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.58 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.7 lastly. It is down 11.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.52. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fin Architects reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated has 37,610 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 170,386 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,465 shares. Reinhart invested in 0.51% or 304,296 shares. Strs Ohio reported 15,004 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 214,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.09 million are owned by Hawk Ridge Cap Management Limited Partnership. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.1% or 139,253 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 28,933 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 3.20M shares. Advisory Limited Co holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 1,625 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 30,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.04 million shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,886 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management Lc holds 10,082 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 163,755 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Company stated it has 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 142,667 shares stake. 145 are held by Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc. Stonebridge Management owns 1,415 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,668 are held by Alley Lc. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Melvin Cap Management Limited Partnership has 3.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 84 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Company holds 150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 4.98% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.