Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Holding; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position as Shares Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.18M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 5,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1989.75. About 1.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,780 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 398,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Financial In has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 3,001 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Tcw Grp holds 3.2% or 187,564 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited reported 135 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,454 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny reported 647 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6,544 shares stake. 73,451 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Lone Pine Cap has 651,661 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.71% or 7,790 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A Associate has 9,551 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 1,203 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Amazon.com At $1380, Earn 5.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.74M for 39.96 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.