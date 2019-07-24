Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While First Washington Has Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million; Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $560,574

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.81. About 2.47M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 13,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 179,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 2.20M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank Corp has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 861,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning holds 5,302 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,274 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd invested in 6 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 6,924 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,848 shares. 358,717 are held by Kbc Nv. James Investment Research has 0.82% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 296,737 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 7,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,380 shares. 14,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. First Manhattan holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 19.83M shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23,623 shares to 41,643 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $353.39M for 6.49 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.74 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 886,554 are owned by Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated. Shufro Rose & Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.34% or 265,829 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Com has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Ltd Liability holds 1.36% or 4,967 shares in its portfolio. 11,045 were accumulated by Old Natl National Bank & Trust In. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 833 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 64,636 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 345 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management reported 103 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 159 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Securities has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Management holds 0.12% or 147 shares in its portfolio.