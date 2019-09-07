Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Tuttle Tactical Management Lifted Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted Position by $2.32 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: "Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post" on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha" published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Schlumberger: It's Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.