Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted by $332,860 Its Position; Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Its Position in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) as Valuation Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 201,151 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 29,000 shares to 284,287 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,860 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 1.10M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2.27 million shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 39 shares. 4,744 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 118,678 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,626 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 59,782 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 0.16% or 6,523 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 13,523 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 5,211 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,063 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InterGlobix to Host Subsea Workshop at Cowen Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust: Turn Of The Tide? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 914 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0.2% or 486 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.76% or 69,184 shares. Windward Mngmt Company Ca holds 28,100 shares or 6.4% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 4,025 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. New York-based Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 201,485 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,527 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 31,653 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc holds 23,454 shares or 7.72% of its portfolio.