Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised by $506,088 Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 3,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 5.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, up from 4,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $20.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.01. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,921 shares to 91,440 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,276 shares to 56,164 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,898 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.