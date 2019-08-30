Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Holding; Swarthmore Group Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.49. About 800,766 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 3.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Limited Com has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 30,760 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services Corp invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes And Co Inc reported 1,613 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 2.36% or 5,017 shares. Thomasville Bank has 10,490 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc owns 353 shares. Moreover, Fincl Consulate has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,024 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,220 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 3,137 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 202 shares. Moreover, Carroll Finance has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.