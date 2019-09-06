Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.24 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $8.49 Million Its Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.82. About 12.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 57,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.38 million, down from 59,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.19. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 166,541 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Aravt Global Limited Com holds 140,000 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,025 were reported by E&G Advsrs Lp. 3,821 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Channing Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 48,471 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,415 shares. Fiera Capital owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,650 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.73% or 1.28 million shares. Uss Inv holds 1.66 million shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2,452 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 559,867 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.74 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 9,447 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 940,620 shares. Alkeon Ltd invested in 1.82% or 205,348 shares. 2,561 were reported by Arcadia Inv Corp Mi. 31,782 were accumulated by Hillhouse. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maple Capital Mgmt holds 2.45% or 5,847 shares. California-based Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 232,126 shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 138,488 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Coatue Management Lc invested in 7.02% or 355,996 shares. Northeast Management reported 34,460 shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 23,161 shares to 156,886 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (NYSE:PNC).