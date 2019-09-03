Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Carlson Capital Management Boosted Position by $325,923; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Has Boosted Stake by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 434,101 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.26. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

