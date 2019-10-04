Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Axiom International Investors Upped Its Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 250,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.32 million, up from 234,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 68,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.40M, up from 57,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.62 million shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 28,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,444 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 56,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd stated it has 102,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Finance Ltd owns 3,983 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 0.76% or 53,601 shares. 4.83M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Blair William & Company Il holds 63,148 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,518 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 21,868 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartline accumulated 9,370 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 55,488 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,775 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 142,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 109,522 shares. Antipodean Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Corvex Mgmt Lp has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associates Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 293 shares. First Manhattan has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,544 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,375 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. American Registered Advisor has 3.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,351 shares. Founders Limited Liability holds 159 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0.29% or 9,246 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 7,260 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,229 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability owns 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,113 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).