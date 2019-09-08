Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Wms Partners Has Boosted Holding by $3.94 Million; As Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Valuation Declined, Voya Investment Management Upped by $328,440 Its Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 79.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 9,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 21,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, up from 12,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 283,897 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ring partners with 400 police forces – WaPo – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited reported 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 376 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,249 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 338,847 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 1,150 shares. Antipodean Advsrs Lc reported 4.62% stake. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% stake. Halsey Associates Ct holds 13,423 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 7.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Lllp holds 5,278 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 2,781 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 320 shares. 16,819 were accumulated by Dock Street Asset Management. 1,754 are owned by Citizens & Northern Corp.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 31 shares. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,429 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 64 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co reported 253,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 6,459 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 19,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Limited Co invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). C M Bidwell Assocs owns 2,085 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 9,991 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 32,345 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 15,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33,233 shares to 130,337 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 216,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,771 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shoe Carnival declares $0.085 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: SCVL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 High-Quality Stock Picks Using DuPont Analysis – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.