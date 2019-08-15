Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Vista Capital Partners Has Lifted Position; Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Merck & Company (MRK) Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 10.10M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru owns 523,884 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 2,917 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 938 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,538 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 12,115 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,530 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barbara Oil accumulated 62,295 shares. Hexavest has invested 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 194,272 shares. Private Asset Management Inc has 209,034 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co Il invested in 66,863 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sensato Ltd has invested 3.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 286 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,645 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,898 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 343,352 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Clarkston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,810 shares. 199,915 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co. Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Invsts Incorporated has invested 3.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 1.54% or 1.45 million shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,624 shares. Taconic Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,647 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Com holds 190 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).