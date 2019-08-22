Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut Stake; Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Valuation Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Its Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 5,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.42M, down from 25,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.24. About 327,763 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 57,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 63,423 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 120,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 852,887 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 20/03/2018 – Sporting News.ca: NFL free agent rumors: Former Packers S Morgan Burnett signs with Steelers; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $1.7 BLN A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RUSSIA 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.8%

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.90 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

