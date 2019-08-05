Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Its Position; Millennium Tvp Management Company Holding in Chegg (CHGG) Cut by $8.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 260,983 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $46.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.13. About 1.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,415 shares to 163,458 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.86 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,204 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Capital Llc holds 118,412 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 5,473 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 47,808 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 5,267 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,639 shares. Beddow Mngmt holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 273 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.44 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. 26,500 are owned by Corvex Management Ltd Partnership. Grisanti Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.05M shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio.

