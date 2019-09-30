Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Holding by $488,394; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Burney Co Has Decreased Its Position by $3.13 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 18,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90 million, down from 86,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.48. About 1.29M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.73. About 1.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc has 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Broderick Brian C stated it has 38,999 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group has 1.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,156 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 2.83% or 103,886 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation has 41,224 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 180,922 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 63,067 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 25,809 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 975 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 350 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Management Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Inv accumulated 36,102 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,852 shares to 69,889 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,317 shares. United Automobile Association invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Mgmt holds 2.38% or 5,076 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Becker Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,582 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,493 shares. Intact Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 574 shares. 8,808 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc. Iconiq Capital Limited Co holds 666 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate, Hawaii-based fund reported 441 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 8,633 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.