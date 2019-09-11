Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Permanens Capital LP Upped Stake by $756,925; Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iconiq Ltd Liability Corp invested in 666 shares. Choate Invest invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pioneer Bank N A Or accumulated 429 shares. Moreover, Westfield Capital Management Company LP has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Financial Gp Ut has 2.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,809 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability has 803 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 176 were reported by Flow Traders Us. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Oh holds 0.67% or 597 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1,494 shares. Telemus Limited Co stated it has 14,896 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrow Finance Corp invested in 3.63% or 8,805 shares. 873 were accumulated by Addison Cap Co. Guild Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 348 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 30,735 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,364 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Pcl stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 10,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 550,000 are held by Herald Invest Mgmt. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Heartland Advisors invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Gp One Trading LP invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,750 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc by 203,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.