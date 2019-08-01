Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Stake; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, up from 9,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1852.12. About 3.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video)

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.135. About 1.47 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 10/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – HAS NOT BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT REVIEW STATUS OF ITS NDA FOR TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 111,454 shares to 196,970 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 22,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Raymond James Associates stated it has 730,468 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2.43 million shares. Gagnon Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 18,656 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 87,574 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited accumulated 25,324 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). One Trading Limited Partnership owns 149,761 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 101,999 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 704,516 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc owns 93,946 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.51 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares to 144,713 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested in 1,092 shares. Profund Ltd Llc has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Capital accumulated 7,343 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,113 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 547,229 shares. Lsv Asset owns 5,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Inc holds 7,709 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc invested in 2,750 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Winfield Associates has invested 6.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Assets Inv Ltd invested in 500 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).