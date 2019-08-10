Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Its Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand In (CSOD) by $939,600 as Stock Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand In (CSOD) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 72,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,667 shares to 849,044 shares, valued at $55.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructur (NYSE:MIC) by 40,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,362 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 85,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 42,679 shares. Nicholas Ptnrs Lp accumulated 98,132 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Accredited Invsts holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 22,232 are held by Fund Management Sa. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,815 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 211,219 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 9,180 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Axa invested in 0% or 6,700 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.14% or 103,680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 139,913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Finance reported 0.11% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

