Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Increased Its Stake; Aristeia Capital Raised Its Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $1.57 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 329,776 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investment House Ltd Liability Co holds 3.46% or 18,002 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd Co has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mgmt LP owns 58,132 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Endowment Mngmt Lp, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,782 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Inc holds 604 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation has 1.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,242 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,356 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank reported 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Mgmt Lp holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 302 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162 shares stake. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 1,255 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares to 9,845 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.38M are owned by Fmr Ltd. 239,988 were reported by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 130,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.23% or 332,162 shares. Destination Wealth reported 10 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc reported 7,369 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Security Tru Company holds 500 shares. First Personal Finance accumulated 227 shares. Carroll Financial holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 66 shares. Amer Interest Gru Incorporated invested in 4,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,143 shares or 0% of the stock.

