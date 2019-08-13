Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Upped Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Security National Trust Co

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 19,760 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,769 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,369 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson owns 4,943 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 4.14 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 306,800 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Quantum holds 0.67% or 8,832 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp holds 152,656 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Ser has 3.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bellecapital Int Limited owns 5,499 shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 22,461 shares. Roosevelt Invest Inc holds 2.99% or 171,763 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc owns 113,749 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.07M shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Company owns 752,677 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 84,318 shares to 134,432 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 12,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).