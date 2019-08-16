Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Upped Holding; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $406,341

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 17.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.45. About 2.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.81% stake. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 3.18% or 399,434 shares. Golub Group Inc Lc holds 0.07% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust Comm accumulated 173 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,803 shares. Navellier Assoc stated it has 3,660 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Stanley stated it has 200 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 11,113 shares. Sumitomo Life Co reported 2.97% stake. The California-based Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 582 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark Financial Bank And reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,207 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.