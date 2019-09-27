Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Raymond James Trust Has Increased Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Share Price Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.12. About 1.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 66,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, up from 56,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $160.13. About 760,232 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,840 shares to 153,062 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 7,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (USMV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 17,900 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $93.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 2.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

