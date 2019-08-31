Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Goodman Financial Lowered by $309,720 Its Position; As Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.16 Million

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 239,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 881,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 103,651 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 09/04/2018 – CTT UNVEILS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES FIRST TO SELECT BUSINESS CLASS HUMIDIFICATION ON A350XWB; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $135,969 activity. $9,710 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares were bought by Davis Brian M.

