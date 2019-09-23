Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $309,796; Fdx Advisors Boosted Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) as Shares Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 17,689 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.55M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.22. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated has 4,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Ltd stated it has 472,091 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated, New Mexico-based fund reported 4.60 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 322,755 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 1,794 shares. Mirador Prns Lp, California-based fund reported 4,754 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,215 shares. Country Club Communications Na accumulated 3,686 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Notis stated it has 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 0.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2.30M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,515 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.28% or 234,448 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Val 1000 (WBIF) by 14,393 shares to 52,812 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Pwr Fctr Etf by 102,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Forbes” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Bulls Have Been Warned – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.70 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.