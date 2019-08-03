Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Position by $22.24 Million; Shares Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 428,838 shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares to 113,537 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.