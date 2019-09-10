Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Cs Mckee LP Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 5,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1822. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 14.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59,676 shares to 203,422 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The (NYSE:TRV) by 26,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.02 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.