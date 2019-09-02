Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Chemical Bank Has Raised Its Position; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holder Channing Capital Management Increased Stake by $3.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.08M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt Com has 2.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,992 shares. Md Sass Investors Serv owns 2,055 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Antipodean Limited Co reported 4.62% stake. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten Gp invested in 0.1% or 133 shares. Boltwood Capital invested in 375 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 751 shares. M Securities Incorporated has 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.18% or 146,120 shares in its portfolio. Signature & Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,357 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,407 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Gains 12% YTD: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AC Immune Announces Research Collaboration with University of Pennsylvania Focusing on Pathogenic Protein TDP-43 in Neurodegenerative Diseases – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bank Named as One of Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn National Gaming is Now Oversold (PENN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 150,992 shares to 573,850 shares, valued at $60.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 26,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,915 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Bamco invested in 0.71% or 8.32 million shares. Voya Invest has 128,585 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 4,642 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 205,810 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 11,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Assoc has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Fmr reported 7.77 million shares. Bb&T reported 11,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Llc invested in 11,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.33M shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Gp stated it has 459,742 shares.