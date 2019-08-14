Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Antipodean Advisors Decreased Position by $14.24 Million; Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 345,378 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 393,681 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Lynch In holds 0.24% or 398 shares. Synovus accumulated 21,607 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 0.86% or 747 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 450 were reported by F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 155,136 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 548 shares. Torray Ltd Co holds 1.78% or 9,496 shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.45% or 167,645 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Llc owns 7,343 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oz Management LP has 2.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188,522 shares. Hartline Invest has invested 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Bank N A holds 647 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 12,820 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.