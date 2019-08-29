Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered by $377.50 Million Its Position; Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $386,199 as Stock Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59B, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 825,316 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Securities Limited Company reported 145 shares. Central Corp owns 3.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 16,835 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc has 911 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Lc invested in 17,363 shares or 4.1% of the stock. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 2,750 shares. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Llc has 3.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.11M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 142,702 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L owns 305 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,936 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Bellecapital reported 2,990 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 500 shares to 11,488 shares, valued at $316.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 128,403 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 5,354 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.04% or 4,093 shares. South State Corporation holds 59,040 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank & holds 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 20,202 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Co holds 12,141 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 127,186 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 823 shares. Altfest L J & Inc invested in 19,889 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mai reported 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Gam Ag accumulated 7,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 99,467 shares to 470,211 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).