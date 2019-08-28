Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Lennox Intl Com (LII) Holding Maintained by New Amsterdam Partners Llc

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.67. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $248.53. About 203,776 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,374 shares. Ems LP invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Inc invested in 20,248 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw holds 0.56% or 244,709 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 3,054 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 659 shares. Bouchey Grp Ltd reported 640 shares stake. 5,451 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3,828 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,969 were reported by King Wealth. Ims Capital holds 1,317 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Greenleaf Tru holds 1,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Communication LP reported 426,451 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 19,083 shares. 18,438 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 2,585 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,800 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 15,574 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 366,133 shares stake. 4,892 were reported by Alps Advisors. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company reported 58 shares.