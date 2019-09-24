Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Atika Capital Management Llc; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Sterneck Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $512,164

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 621,195 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, up from 5,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1794. About 324,396 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 221,892 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 22,804 shares. Pure Fin Advsr has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 38,711 shares. Fiera Cap holds 12,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 359 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 62,255 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 0.21% stake. Greenleaf holds 0.03% or 25,006 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Glob Investors invested in 14.42 million shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated stated it has 8,843 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt reported 4,050 shares stake. Jennison Ltd Liability Company reported 15.29M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 80,375 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Lc reported 139 shares. Axiom Intll Lc De holds 3.57% or 68,860 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,695 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock holds 2,380 shares. 108 were accumulated by Meridian Investment Counsel. Amer Management holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,478 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Invest Management stated it has 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 142 are held by Towercrest Mngmt. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 772 are held by Accuvest Glob Advsr. Parsons Management Ri invested in 12,743 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc stated it has 2,884 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

