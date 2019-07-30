Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Raised by Vista Capital Partners Inc; Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $370,825; Shares Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 1.07M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2′ sites; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares to 415,303 shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

