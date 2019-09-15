Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Raised by Fragasso Group Inc; Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $35.15 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.65 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 959,180 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 87.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, up from 233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,054 are held by Vision Capital Management. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 8,544 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Newfocus Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 253 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 10,015 shares. Bbr Prns Limited has 3,908 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. National Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 4,861 shares. Groesbeck Management Corp Nj invested in 115 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Communication Inc has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,755 were accumulated by Md Sass Invsts Services. Seatown Holding Pte Limited holds 11.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 32,800 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 124,906 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 108,148 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 1.56M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 487,329 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $592.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 466,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Comerica Savings Bank reported 96,523 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co holds 2,800 shares. 199 were accumulated by Architects. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 309,232 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Naples Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 7,049 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,575 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moors Cabot reported 0.03% stake. 8,993 were accumulated by Art Ltd. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 5,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.14% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Jnba Advisors accumulated 98 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc Inc invested in 101 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.