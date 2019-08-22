Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Wendell David Associates Inc; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $6.30 Million; Market Value Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.51. About 613,654 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 206,104 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 214,361 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 4.83M shares. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated has 110,130 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 275,000 shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Eulav Asset has 6,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Commerce accumulated 10,097 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 22,841 shares stake. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 17,059 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares to 588,526 shares, valued at $112.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc stated it has 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,015 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc accumulated 197 shares. Leonard Green & Ltd Partnership owns 3,000 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Lp has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 138,488 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 102,532 shares. Da Davidson Com has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 338 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 143 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 1.68% or 7,153 shares. 8,494 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.84 million shares.

