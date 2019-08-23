Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Private Wealth Advisors Inc; Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $52.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.85. About 3.81M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 3.99 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.46% or 2,594 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 1.45 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 664,836 shares or 6.41% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Llc has 23,206 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co has 422 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 3.88 million shares or 1.94% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.86% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc stated it has 4,526 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 561 are owned by Plancorp Lc. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C M Bidwell accumulated 0.9% or 505 shares. New York-based Capital Management Assoc New York has invested 2.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brookstone Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 25,012 shares. Prelude Cap Management stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 31,866 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.91% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 2.27% or 42,790 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,092 are held by Spc Financial Inc. Asset Management reported 36,166 shares. Alta Capital Ltd Llc has invested 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckhead Capital Ltd accumulated 7,743 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 3.78M shares. Ycg Lc has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northern has invested 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Visa (V) Stock Is Likely to Climb Over the Long-Term – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.