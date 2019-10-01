Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc; Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $26.18 Million as Stock Value Declined

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 157,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,262 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 158,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 22,494 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 485 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Glob Investors LP invested 6.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drexel Morgan And Com stated it has 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Lp has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 24,800 shares or 7.41% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 314 shares. Ipswich Investment Commerce Inc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,382 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Management has 2,252 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 330 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Oakmont Corporation has invested 17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,973 are owned by Capital Planning Limited.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 15,544 shares to 30,199 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).