Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Mcdaniel Terry & Co; As Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.41. About 121,086 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.85. About 1.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.39 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,067 shares to 34,002 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 7,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

