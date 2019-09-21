Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Luxor Capital Group Lp; United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) Market Value Rose While American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 34,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 64,575 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 98,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Services Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 23,004 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 39,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.62 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $53.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 45.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.36M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Management owns 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,154 shares. Alps accumulated 0.07% or 5,101 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Corporation In has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duncker Streett And stated it has 2,180 shares. Heritage Mngmt holds 0.66% or 6,032 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 928 shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 2,204 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 8,625 shares. First Washington Corp owns 3,066 shares. Ems Capital Lp reported 6.01% stake. Oak Ridge Limited Com invested in 2.59% or 19,765 shares. Sei Investments holds 1.43% or 231,724 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool" on August 30, 2019

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019