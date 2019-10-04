Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Cut Its Position by $3.84 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 540,569 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $14.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.04. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 623,705 shares to 673,865 shares, valued at $23.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 95,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management invested in 0.1% or 34,907 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 2,946 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust invested in 0% or 10 shares. Pettee holds 11,763 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.03% or 16,791 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 79,473 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,952 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5,763 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 155,382 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 6,159 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based North Amer has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.08% or 28,860 shares in its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,148 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sei Commerce stated it has 231,724 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 3,683 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 42,771 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,830 shares or 2.33% of the stock. 24,766 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 8.37% or 9,064 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 202 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,459 shares.

