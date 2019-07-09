Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Evergreen Capital Management Llc; Loews Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 4.62 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell, Texas-based fund reported 37,810 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 120,523 shares. 19,224 are owned by Synovus Financial. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 23,153 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 317,760 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 991,360 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.05% or 4.85M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bancorp invested in 600 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,400 shares. Polaris Cap Lc has 1.77% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 712,806 shares. Leisure owns 8,337 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical owns 2,969 shares. Carderock Capital Management reported 1% stake. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 50,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares to 74,550 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles accumulated 732 shares. Kessler Invest Lc holds 2.92% or 1,645 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 30,760 shares stake. 186,218 were reported by Amp Investors Ltd. Choate Investment reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood reported 17,625 shares. Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 7.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Melvin Cap LP holds 3.8% or 182,295 shares in its portfolio. American Money Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 33,356 shares. 10,740 are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest L P. Tiemann Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 873 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested in 5,017 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,827 shares. Liberty Mgmt has invested 3.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

