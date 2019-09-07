Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Apriem Advisors; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Stake

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 15,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 197,088 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 181,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 3,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Management LP holds 51,091 shares. Blair William Il reported 322,962 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 87 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Com accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Inc reported 488,118 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability holds 4 shares. First Washington has 34 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 9,685 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,653 shares. Horan Management owns 2,269 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 27,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Lc has 584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 512,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 50,261 shares to 60,020 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 801,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,400 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 93,704 shares. Georgia-based Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,089 shares. 640,658 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 75,568 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Hendley & Inc stated it has 1,700 shares. First Personal Finance reported 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 271,634 were accumulated by Nordea Invest. Meritage LP reported 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 8,978 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,889 shares. Ws Lllp has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Viking Lp has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 205,348 were accumulated by Alkeon Mgmt Lc.