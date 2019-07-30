Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc; Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Market Valuation Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 8,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,224 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 9,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.83. About 850,141 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 94,021 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,494 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,571 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 793 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii has 4,265 shares. 10,740 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 69,076 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,847 shares. Greenbrier Partners Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barometer Capital Management Incorporated owns 138 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Bancshares holds 23,590 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.