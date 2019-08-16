Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd; Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) as Share Value Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 1,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 238,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.10B, up from 236,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 50,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 283,056 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 334,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 5.42M shares traded or 158.35% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 120,459 shares to 14,377 shares, valued at $186.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,967 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

