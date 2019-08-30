Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Dsm Capital Partners Llc; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position by $389,168

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 40,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 118,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.86 million, up from 77,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.54. About 2.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 3.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Invest Mngmt has invested 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,366 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 373 shares. 11,013 are owned by Bank & Trust Of The West. Eagle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,271 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 592,710 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 11,584 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 3,001 shares or 2.31% of the stock. 17,898 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prns Lc. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation owns 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,972 shares. Coe Ltd invested in 1,609 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,642 shares. Marsico Management Limited Liability has invested 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trexquant Investment Lp owns 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,776 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank Corp has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares to 829,164 shares, valued at $216.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,068 shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com (NYSE:WUBA).

