Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys; Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Upped Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $786,640 as Market Value Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.96M, up from 22,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

