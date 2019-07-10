Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Beach Investment Management Llc; Anchorage Capital Group Decreased Stake in Macys (Put) (M) by $48.00 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $28.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.49. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.