Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Wms Partners Llc; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Value Rose, Franklin Resources Decreased Holding by $75.53 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.33 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.42 million, down from 13.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 1.15M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $31.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.23. About 4.26 million shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 11,616 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $90.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Platinum Group Metals Ltd by 918,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in German Amern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 2,789 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Gp, Maine-based fund reported 317,049 shares. Ironwood Finance Lc reported 0.13% stake. Zweig invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,551 were accumulated by Montag A & Associates. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 38,701 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Wafra holds 19,871 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First City Cap Management invested in 0.97% or 757 shares. 76,102 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com. Central Asset Investments & (Hk) Limited reported 15.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Junto Ltd Partnership holds 21,310 shares. Colonial Advisors holds 2.31% or 6,828 shares in its portfolio. Tybourne Mngmt (Hk) Ltd has 12.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177,353 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).