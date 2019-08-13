Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.37M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 630 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,127 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 997 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,620 shares. 873 were accumulated by Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co. Private Trust Na reported 4,636 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Grp Ltd Co has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Management holds 31,782 shares. Noven Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 183 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,081 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 630,248 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 77,719 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 32,841 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.