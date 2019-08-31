Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Cypress Funds Llc; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shares Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Holding by $27.36 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 267.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 155,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 213,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.61 million, up from 58,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 66,346 shares to 260,736 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 302,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,329 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Manchester Cap Limited Co accumulated 1,282 shares. Moreover, West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cambridge holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 34,095 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 2,395 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Germain D J holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,263 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 37,267 shares. Professional Advisory Services holds 89,739 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.62% or 953,426 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,335 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc reported 4,556 shares. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.14M shares.

